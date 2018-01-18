GE seals 80MW Ukraine deal

GE has secured a deal with Ukraine outfit DTEK for the delivery, installation and maintenance of 26 3MW turbines for the first stage of the 200MW Primorskaya wind farm in the Zaporizhia region.

Construction of the first phase of the two-part project, which will begin after the financial and legal aspects of the transaction are completed, is scheduled to finish at the end of 2018.

The plant, when fully complete in 2020, will produce 650-700 million kilowatt hours of energy a year.

DTEK chief executive Maksym Timchenko said: “As part of its commitments to the European Energy Community, Ukraine has to increase the share of renewable energy generation in the national energy balance to 11% by 2020. DTEK is one of the key drivers to achieve this target.”

Image: GE