Egypt giant banks build cash

The 262.5MW Ras Ghareb wind farm in Egypt has reached financial close, according to the technical advisor for the project's lenders Mott MacDonald.

The project is owned by a consortium of Engie, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Eurus Energy Holdings Corp and Orascom Construction. It will consist of 125 G97-2.1MW Siemens Gamesa turbines.

01 Nov 2017 The site, located near Egypt's Gulf of Suez, is scheduled to become operational by the end of next year.

Mott MacDonald is advising Société Générale, SMBC, JBIC and NEXI and will monitor construction in an ongoing role.

The consultancy also supported the lenders during the negotiation of the power purchase agreement with Egypt’s grid operator, the Egyptian Electricity Holding company.

Mott MacDonald project director Sébastien Sandmark said: “Our due diligence helped overcome a number of potential challenges during this project’s development, such as the very windy location of the project site which has meant that the installation of the wind turbines has had to be planned in specific seasons.

“Also, Ras Ghareb is located on a corridor for migratory birds, so special attention will be given to the construction activities taking place during migratory seasons.”

