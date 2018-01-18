Articles Filter

Welsh wind debuts for Innogy

Milestone hit at under-construction 57.4MW Brechfa Forest West

Welsh wind debuts for Innogy image 18/01/2018

Innogy UK Renewables has generated first power from its 57.4MW Brechfa Forest West wind farm in Carmarthenshire.

The 28-turbine project located 10km northeast of Carmarthen features Senvion MM92 hardware.

Civil engineers Farrans is carrying out balance of plant duties for the site featuring 2.05MW turbines with a tip height of 145 metres.

SSE has provided electrical works for the largest remaining Renewables Obligation-backed wind farm due to come online in England and Wales.

Image: Brechfa Forest West (Innogy)

