Spanish power play for Acciona

PPA with Unilever will cover 23GWh of renewable electricity this year

Spanish power play for Acciona image 18/01/2018

Acciona Energía has signed a contract to supply Unilever in Spain with 23 gigawatt hours of renewable energy for 2018.

The contract with the food, hygiene and home care products multinational will cover the electricity demand of the company's work centres in Spain.

The addition of Unilever to Acciona’s client base strengthens its business in the Iberian market, where it supplied around 5,000GWh last year, the company said.

Acciona Green Energy Developments director Santiago Gómez Ramos said: “We are very pleased that such an important company as Unilever has entrusted its electricity supply to Acciona, and we are delighted to work with them to reduce their carbon footprint as part of an ever-increasing strategy in the business world on a global level.”

