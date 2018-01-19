Avangrid outfits Nike in Texas

Avangrid Renewables has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Nike to sell 86MW of electricity from the 286MW Karankawa wind farm in Texas.

Construction of the project, which will be located in Bee and San Patricio counties, is scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2018.

Avangrid Renewables vice president of origination Barrett Stambler said: “This partnership allows us to have a very positive impact in the local communities where we own and operate these wind farms, creating jobs and economic development for rural America and advancing our country’s energy independence.”

Nike chief sustainability officer Hannah Jones said: “With this agreement, Nike will source 100% renewable energy across our owned or operated facilities in North America.”

The contract is second between the companies. The previous deal involved three Columbia Gorge-based wind farms, which are supplying electricity to nearly all Nike’s Oregon facilities.

Avangrid Renewables has already signed a PPA with Austin Energy for the remaining 200MW of power from Karankawa.

Image: Avangrid Renewables