Canada launches green fund

The Canadian federal government has launched a C$200m funding scheme for less-established renewables technologies such as tidal, offshore wind and geothermal.

The Emerging Renewable Power Program is part of the Canadian government’s pledge to invest C$21.9bn over 11 years to support green infrastructure under the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change.

Canada’s innovation, science and economic development department, meanwhile, said it would invest C$700m through the Business Development Bank of Canada over the next five years to grow Canada’s clean technology industry, protect the environment and create jobs.

Ottawa also launched the Clean Growth Hub (CGH) to be the Canadian government’s focal point for clean technology.

The CGH will focus on supporting companies and projects that produce clean technology, as well as coordinate existing programs and track results, it said.

Image: Bay of Fundy (Province of Nova Scotia)