NextEra offloads 223MW in US

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners has acquired a portfolio of wind farms totalling 223MW from subsidiaries of NextEra Energy Resources in the US.

The projects range in size from 6MW to 66MW and are located in the states of Pennsylvania, West Virginia and California.

24 Feb 2016 The acquisition was made by GlidePath Power Solutions, a Quinbrook portfolio company acquired by the Quinbrook Low Carbon Power Fund in 2017.

Each wind farm has been owned and operated by subsidiaries of NextEra Energy Resources for over 10 years, and a NextEra affiliate will continue to operate the facilities.

Quinbrook managing partner David Scaysbrook said: “This latest acquisition lays the foundation for our US distributed power platform to be spearheaded by the GlidePath team.

“The wind assets in the NextEra portfolio are distributed scale and offer, not only immediate cash returns, but the potential for future upside benefits from repowering existing wind sites with the latest wind turbine technology and extending their operating lives for another 25 years or more.”

Image: Pixabay