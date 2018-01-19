Damen delivers for Vroon

Damen Shiprepair Oranjewerf has completed its outfitting and modification work on Vroon Offshore Services subsea-support walk-to-work vessel VOS Stone.

VOS Stone, which was built at Fujian Southeast Shipbuilding in China, was taken to the Netherlands for an eight-week completion programme.

Work on the VOS Stone involved the installation of a 50-tonne active heave-compensated, knuckle-boom crane, along with taut-wire, RadaScan, and Hipap from Kongsberg for the vessel-positioning system, a boat landing and system for fuelling crew-transfer vessels.

Damen Shiprepair Oranjewerf commercial manager Jeen van der Werf: “We were very pleased to welcome VOS Stone following the very positive experience with VOS Start.

“Based on the experiences gained from VOS Start, and working with the same expert in-house team and group of sub-contractors, the target completion date was achieved with no compromises to our very high standards.”

The vessel has already been contracted to support inter-array cabling operations at the 385MW Arkona offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea, early this year.

