Damen delivers for Vroon
Outfitting work completed on VOS Stone walk-to-work vessel
Damen Shiprepair Oranjewerf has completed its outfitting and modification work on Vroon Offshore Services subsea-support walk-to-work vessel VOS Stone.
VOS Stone, which was built at Fujian Southeast Shipbuilding in China, was taken to the Netherlands for an eight-week completion programme.
A similar Oranjewerf project involving sister ship VOS Start was completed last July.
Work on the VOS Stone involved the installation of a 50-tonne active heave-compensated, knuckle-boom crane, along with taut-wire, RadaScan, and Hipap from Kongsberg for the vessel-positioning system, a boat landing and system for fuelling crew-transfer vessels.
Damen Shiprepair Oranjewerf commercial manager Jeen van der Werf: “We were very pleased to welcome VOS Stone following the very positive experience with VOS Start.
“Based on the experiences gained from VOS Start, and working with the same expert in-house team and group of sub-contractors, the target completion date was achieved with no compromises to our very high standards.”
The vessel has already been contracted to support inter-array cabling operations at the 385MW Arkona offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea, early this year.
Image: Damen Shiprepair