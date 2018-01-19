Enel fires start gun in Mexico

Enel has started construction of the 93MW Salitrillos wind farm in the north-eastern state of Tamaulipas in Mexico.

The $120m project, which will generate about 400 gigawatt hours of electricity a year, is expected to enter into service by 2019.

14 Dec 2017 Salitrillos will sell electricity to Mexico’s Federal Electricity Commission under a 15-year agreement, and the related clean certificates over a 20-year period.

Enel Green Power head Antonio Cammisecra said: “The start of construction of Salitrillos wind farm broadens our leadership within the Mexican market as it allows us to enter into a new, strategic, wind resource-rich state.

“With the construction of this new power plant, assigned in one of our successful tender offers, we prove once again our commitment to deliver in a timely fashion on our tender results, fueling the country’s sustainable development with our green energy.”

Enel was recently awarded the rights to develop four wind farms with a total capacity of 593MW in Mexico’s third public tender since its energy reform.

Image: Enel Green Power