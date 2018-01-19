Fred Olsen musters CTV crew

Fred Olsen Windcarrier has signed a cooperation agreement with Northern Offshore Services (NOS) that will see the Fred Olsen fleet of crew transfer vessels (CTVs) integrated into the NOS management and organisation.

Seven vessels will be added to the NOS CTV fleet of 30 as a result of the link-up.

26 Oct 2017 The agreement will take immediate effect for the commercial management and will be operationally effective from 1 March.

Fred Olsen Windcarrier chief executive Even Larsen said: “NOS is a reputable, competent and highly experienced CTV owner and operator with a varied fleet of modern CTVs.

“Together with the Bayards and the competence and experience of Fred Olsen Windcarrier, the co-operation will further develop the service offered to the clients and allow Fred Olsen Windcarrier to focus our resources and investments into installation of offshore wind turbines and O&M.”

Northern Offshore Services chief executive Rasmus Johansson said: “We are very happy to have signed this agreement with Fred Olsen Windcarrier and we are very excited to see the implications of it.”

