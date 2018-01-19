Triton hosts supply chain showcase
Lincolnshire event first of several to highlight opportunities for local business
Innogy, Siemens Transmission & Distribution and J Murphy & Sons are to hold a supply chain event on 31 January to showcase opportunities for local businesses from the 860MW Triton Knoll offshore wind farm off the UK’s east coast.
The gathering, in conjunction with the Lincolnshire Growth Hub, will be held at Boston College in Lincolnshire between 8am and 12 midday.
The aim is to inform local businesses of supply chain opportunities associated with the delivery of the project’s onshore electrical systems.
It is the first of a series of supply chain events planned for the coming months as the project progresses.
First power from the project, which will be located off the Lincolnshire coast, is expected in 2021.
Image: Innogy