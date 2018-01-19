Articles Filter

Seawind Systems 'goes bust'

Two-bladed turbine manufacturer files for bankruptcy, according to local media

Two-bladed wind turbine developer Seawind Systems has filed for bankruptcy, according to local media reports in Norway.

The reports said the company has failed to secure an unspecified loan. Prospective investors in the company backed away once the loan had been denied, it has been reported.

Seawind Systems had planned to develop a two-bladed 6.2MW offshore wind demonstration project at the MetCentre facility in Karmoy in Norway.

The project, which would have had concrete fixed or floating gravity-based foundations, had been scheduled to be operational this year.

