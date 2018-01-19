Norwegians safeguard Hornsea 1 

Norwegian outfit Imenco Corrosion Technology is to supply corrosion protection equipment to Orsted’s 1.2GW Hornsea 1 offshore wind farm off the east coast of England.

The contract with the Danish company is for Imenco’s Piranha earthing connectors, cables and cable protectors to connect sacrificial anodes to the turbine foundations.

Imenco Corrosion Technology’s Geir Egil Østebøvik said: ”This contract with Orsted is the latest of a string of awards in the same business area throughout 2017.

“The contracts form a firm foundation for a continued development of our technology and organisation in an exciting and growing business area”.

Hornsea 1 will consist of 174 Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines and is scheduled to be operational in 2020.

Image: Orsted