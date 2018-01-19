GIP closes $3.7bn Equis deal

Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) has completed the acquisition of Equis Energy, which has more than 11GW of renewables projects under development and construction or in operation.

The deal has cost GIP $3.7bn plus a further $1.3bn of assumed liabilities.

25 Oct 2017 The net transaction consideration has been settled in cash.

Equis Energy’s portfolio has more than 180 projects in Australia, Japan, India, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand.

GIP said the deal positions it as a “dominant renewable energy developer in the key OECD growth markets of Australia and Japan, as well as across India and south-east Asia”.

