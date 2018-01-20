Vestas racers in fatal collision

The Vestas entry in the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 has been involved in an accident which resulted in the death of a fisherman off Hong Kong.

Sailing ship Vestas 11th Hour Racing collided with a fishing vessel in the early hours of Saturday morning local time, some 30 miles from the finish of the fourth leg.

“On behalf of Vestas 11th Hour Racing and the Volvo Ocean Race we offer our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the deceased,” said Vestas.

The Vestas crew notified race officials and issued a Mayday following the incident, followed by a search and rescue mission. None of the racing team were injured.

The turbine manufacturer added: “Vestas 11th Hour Racing and the Volvo Ocean Race are now focused on providing immediate support to those affected by this incident and are cooperating with the authorities in the ongoing investigation.”

Image: Volvo Ocean Race