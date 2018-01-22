Danes seal Kazakh debut

Vestas is to supply turbines totalling 52MW to Capec Green Energy for the Astana wind farm in Kazakhstan.

The order is for V112-3.45 machines in both 3.3MW load optimised mode and standard 3.45MW rating, the Danish manufacturer said.

08 Dec 2017 The deal covers supply, installation and commissioning of the turbines, along with a full-scope service agreement and VestasOnline Business SCADA solution.

Delivery is scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2018.

The contract is Vestas’ first in Kazakhstan and increases its global reach to 76 countries.

Capec Green Energy director Bagdat Oral said: “We have chosen to work with Vestas because their technology combines performance with reliability.

“They have extensive experience in neighbouring markets, and they offer proven technology, especially for low temperature climatic conditions.”

Vestas North and Central Europe president Nils de Baar said: “Kazakhstan has great wind energy potential, and we are determined to contribute to the overall growth of renewable energy production in the country.”

Image: Vestas