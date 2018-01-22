Scots offer low-carbon cash

The Scottish government has launched a £60m fund to finance large-scale low-carbon energy projects.

The Low Carbon Infrastructure Transition Programme (LCITP), which is co-funded by the European Regional Development Fund, will back projects that support the ambitions of Scotland’s Energy Strategy, which was published in December 2017.

20 Mar 2015 Projects which deliver low carbon heating, integrated energy systems and ultra-low emission vehicle charging infrastructure will be able to apply for up to £100,000.

The money is for the development of investment-ready business cases or financial support of up to 50% of the total capital value of a project up to a maximum of £10m.

Projects must be based in Scotland and be able to be fully operational by September 2021.

The LCITP programme has already offered over £40m of funding to 16 low carbon demonstrator projects and supported the co-development of over 30 proof of concept and development proposals.

Scottish Climate Change Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: “We have, first and foremost, a moral obligation to fight climate change.

“But for a nation with Scotland’s resources and skills, the transition to a more prosperous, low-carbon and circular economy also presents a valuable economic opportunity.

“We are determined to attract, retain and develop the low-carbon innovators who will shape our future.

“That is why, I am delighted to confirm that we are now accepting applications from innovative local energy projects to the Low Carbon Infrastructure Transition Programme.”

