India joy for Siemens Gamesa
Multiple orders totalling 326MW for G114 and G97-2MW machines
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has secured contracts totalling 326MW from multiple developers for 26 projects in India.
The deals are for the supply, erection and commissioning of 135 G114-2.0MW machines and 28 G97-2.0MW turbines.
Siemens Gamesa said the deals also cover the entire infrastructure needed to operate the projects, which range in size from 2MW to 60MW and are scheduled for commissioning in March.
The clients are independent power producers and industrial customers, the company said.
Siemens Gamesa India onshore wind chief executive Ramesh Kymal said: “These orders show a positive sign of development in the market and it certainly boosts our confidence significantly as we gear up towards the next growth phase for Siemens Gamesa in India.”
Image: Siemens Gamesa