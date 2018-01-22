India joy for Siemens Gamesa

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has secured contracts totalling 326MW from multiple developers for 26 projects in India.

The deals are for the supply, erection and commissioning of 135 G114-2.0MW machines and 28 G97-2.0MW turbines.

Related Stories Siemens Gamesa 330MW US gold

18 Jan 2018

Siemens Gamesa eyes India hybrid

26 Sep 2017 Siemens Gamesa said the deals also cover the entire infrastructure needed to operate the projects, which range in size from 2MW to 60MW and are scheduled for commissioning in March.

The clients are independent power producers and industrial customers, the company said.

Siemens Gamesa India onshore wind chief executive Ramesh Kymal said: “These orders show a positive sign of development in the market and it certainly boosts our confidence significantly as we gear up towards the next growth phase for Siemens Gamesa in India.”

Image: Siemens Gamesa