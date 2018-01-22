Walney East delivers first power

Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines have started delivering power from the second and final phase of Orsted’s 659MW Walney 3 offshore wind farm in the Irish Sea.

Orsted said three of 47 Siemens Gamesa machines have been installed at the Walney East phase of the project off the coast of Cumbria in England.

Orsted owns 50% of the project, with Danish pension funds PFA and PKA each having a 25% share in the wind farm.

Walney 3 programme director Andrew Cotterell said: “We are very pleased with the progress we are making on the project and remain on schedule, despite some quite challenging weather conditions.

“In general, both offshore and onshore works are well advanced and our focus is set on completion in the second half of 2018.”

Siemens Gamesa UK and Ireland managing director Clark MacFarlane said: “Siemens Gamesa is delighted to see this exciting and world-leading project nearing completion.

“For Siemens Gamesa, it is the first installation of our 7MW turbines.”

Image: Orsted