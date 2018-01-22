Dutch float offshore O&M plans
RanaWorks integrates subsea and above water services for energy markets
Dutch outfit RanaWorks has developed a concept for the inspection, repair and maintenance of offshore energy assets, including the wind sector.
The company has integrated subsea and above waterline services and aims to operate large floating maintenance bases that will be permanently stationed in the North Sea.
RanaWorks has combined Rana Diving and Workships Contractors. It offers diving, observation and workclass remote operated vehicles, height and rope access services, through all stages of the offshore asset lifetime.
The company said the services range from preliminary surveys and installation support, to inspection, repair, maintenance and decommissioning.
RanaWorks general manager Philip Woodcock said: “Together, we are able to bring fresh ideas to the table in a market, which is in growing need for innovative solutions in order to significantly improve efficiency of installation and maintenance of wind parks and other assets.”
Image: RanaWorks