Dutch float offshore O&M plans 

Dutch outfit RanaWorks has developed a concept for the inspection, repair and maintenance of offshore energy assets, including the wind sector.

The company has integrated subsea and above waterline services and aims to operate large floating maintenance bases that will be permanently stationed in the North Sea.

The company said the services range from preliminary surveys and installation support, to inspection, repair, maintenance and decommissioning.

RanaWorks general manager Philip Woodcock said: “Together, we are able to bring fresh ideas to the table in a market, which is in growing need for innovative solutions in order to significantly improve efficiency of installation and maintenance of wind parks and other assets.”

Image: RanaWorks