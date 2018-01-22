Articles Filter

Voith upgrades Swedish hydro

Makeover for 100-year-old Semla and Graninge plants 

Voith upgrades Swedish hydro image 22/01/2018

Voith has upgraded the 100-year-old Semla and Graninge hydro plants in Sweden.

The Semla 4 plant, which is located in the municipality of Fagersta along the Kolbäcksån River, has increased generation capacity by one third to 15 gigawatt hours as a result of the work.

Voith supplied a horizontal bulb unit with generator and hydraulic governor, as well as reducing oil volumes at the facility.

At Graninge, located at Solleftea some 450km north of Semla 4, Voith replaced the electrical system, control equipment, generator and turbine.

Sydkraft Hydro Power, part of the Uniper group, owns Semla. Uniper also operates Graninge.

Sydkraft Hydro Power chief executive Torbjorn Tarn-huvud said: “Optimising existing hydropower plants is one of the best options for producing more renewable energies.”

Image: Semla plant (Voith)

