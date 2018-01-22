Haliade rises offshore in China

The first of three GE 6MW Haliade 150 turbines has been installed at the 73MW Fujian Xinghua Gulf offshore wind demonstration project in China.

It is the first GE wind turbine to be erected offshore in the Asian country.

20 Dec 2017 GE, which is also providing technical support and operations and maintenance services, said the other two turbines would be installed in the coming days.

The wind farm will comprise turbines from different suppliers and is being developed by Chinese Fuqing Haixia Generation, a joint venture between China Three Gorges and Fujian Energy.

Image: Marcio Costa/GE