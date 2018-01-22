Articles Filter

Engie rebrands US storage arm

Green Charge Networks one of three business units to be renamed

Engie rebrands US storage arm image 22/01/2018

Engie has rebranded three businesses in the US, including its energy storage unit Green Charge Networks.

The storage company will now be known as Engie Storage Services and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. 

Engie Storage Services provides energy storage solutions to help utilities, businesses, municipalities and schools use electricity more efficiently.

Engie has also renamed its Ecova data management outfit Engie Insight Services and OpTerra Energy Services is now operating under the title Engie Services.

Engie North America president and chief executive Frank Demaille said: “By uniting these companies under the Engie brand, we want to accelerate solutions for customers to best suit the way they want to run their operations.”

Image: Engie

