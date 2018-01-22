Engie rebrands US storage arm

Engie has rebranded three businesses in the US, including its energy storage unit Green Charge Networks.

The storage company will now be known as Engie Storage Services and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Related Stories Macquarie, Engie back UK storage

11 Jan 2018

Engie eyes Massachusetts storage

04 Oct 2017 Engie Storage Services provides energy storage solutions to help utilities, businesses, municipalities and schools use electricity more efficiently.

Engie has also renamed its Ecova data management outfit Engie Insight Services and OpTerra Energy Services is now operating under the title Engie Services.

Engie North America president and chief executive Frank Demaille said: “By uniting these companies under the Engie brand, we want to accelerate solutions for customers to best suit the way they want to run their operations.”

Image: Engie