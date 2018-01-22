Articles Filter

GE turbine collapses in Ontario

Terraform Power probes incident at 78MW Raleigh wind farm

GE turbine collapses in Ontario image 22/01/2018

Terraform Power is investigating the collapse of a GE turbine at the 78MW Raleigh wind farm in Chatham-Kent in southwest Ontario.

The tower folded in half and the nacelle and blades of the 1.5MW xle machine crashed to the ground early in the morning on 19 January.

Terraform director of investor relations Chad Reed said: “We have secured the immediate area around the turbine and taken the full facility offline as a precaution as we conduct a site inspection.”

There were no injuries or additional impacts, he said.

GE spokeswoman Becky Norton said: “We believe this to be an isolated incident, pending root cause investigation.”

US developer Invenergy commissioned the 52-turbine project in 2011 and sold Raleigh to Terraform in 2015.

