US taxes solar imports

US President Donald trump has imposed a 30% tariff on imported solar modules and cells in a move to protect domestic manufacturers over the next four years.

The tariff falls to 25% in the second year, 20% in the third year and 15% in the fourth year.

Related Stories SolarWorld shines in Nevada

01 Sep 2017

SolarWorld earnings jump

29 Jul 2016 The first 2.5GW of solar cells imported in each year will be exempt from the tariff.

US trade representative Robert Lighthizer said the so-called “safeguard tariff” had been introduced following consultations with the interagency Trade Policy Committee in response to findings by the bipartisan US International Trade Commission (ITC).

Lighthizer said: “The ITC found that US producers had been seriously injured by imports and made several recommendations to the President.

“Upon receiving these recommendations, my staff and I conducted an exhaustive process which included opportunities to brief in person and through public comments, public hearings, and meetings with senior representatives.

“Based on this information, the Trade Policy Committee developed recommendations, which the President has accepted.”

There was a mixed reaction to the news from US companies active in the solar power market.

ReneSola North America chief executive Doran Hole said the move had been “widely anticipated” and that US project developers had “already adjusted to the tariffs”.

He said: “We do not expect the temporarily higher prices of some modules to diminish the rapid growth of new development opportunities in the US.”

SunLink Corp president and chief executive Michael Maulick expressed disappointment at President Trump's decision.

He said the tariffs will “cause harm to the solar industry, impacting thousands of American jobs and stifling clean energy innovation.

“Artificial price hikes through tariffs only work to impede economic progress when the solar industry has worked for years to make solar affordable through innovation, a global supply chain, production scale growth and private investments.”

But SolarWorld CEO and president Juergen Stein welcomed the announcement.

He said: “SolarWorld Americas appreciates the hard work of President Trump, the US Trade Representative, and this administration in reaching today’s decision, and the President’s recognition of the importance of solar manufacturing to America’s economic and national security.

“We are still reviewing these remedies, and are hopeful they will be enough to address the import surge and to rebuild solar manufacturing in the US.”

Image: SolarWorld