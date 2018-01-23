SolarReserve opens Oz base

SolarReserve has set up a base in Australia to help develop the 150MW Aurora solar thermal scheme at Port Augusta and future projects in the country.

The company’s Australian headquarters are in Adelaide and a field office has also opened in Port Augusta, both in the state of South Australia.

14 Aug 2017 SolarReserve said it had made the moves because Australia has been “identified as a priority market” for the company.

SolarReserve senior vice president of development Tom Georgis said: “We are targeting a large percentage of the sourcing and services value for the Aurora project to come from South Australia in the construction phase.

“The Aurora project is part of a much bigger picture for South Australia. SolarReserve hopes to build six solar thermal projects in the state over the next 10 years, with our Australian headquarters in Adelaide serving as the development hub.”

Earlier this month, SolarReserve received development approval from the South Australian state government for the Aurora plant.

The project, which will be built 30km north of Port Augusta, is on schedule to receive final approvals in the first half of the year, the company added.

Image: SolarReserve