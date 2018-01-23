Conergy takes shine to Vietnam

South-east Asian developer Conergy has secured an engineering, procurement and construction contract for a 30MW solar farm in Vietnam.

The project, which will be located on 400,000 square metres of land in Ninh Thuan province, will be built by Conergy on behalf of Vietnam’s BIM Group and AC Energy from the Philippines.

Conergy chief operating officer Marc Lohoff said: “We are delighted to announce our selection as EPC contractor for yet another large solar project in the ASEAN region, and more importantly, our first project in Vietnam.”

Image: Conergy