UK drone success for Cyberhawk

Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operator Cyberhawk has signed a three-year framework agreement with an unnamed renewable energy operator in the UK to carry out wind turbine blade inspections.

The inspections will be across the operator’s projects in the UK and Ireland.

Cyberhawk chief executive Chris Fleming said: “We continue to make great inroads in renewable energy as a result of our UAV data collection and asset management software, iHawk.

“We are experiencing an increase of work in this sector which is highlighted by this recent framework award, and will continue to work closely with renewable energy suppliers around the globe to develop solutions which meet their needs.”

The company had previously secured a deal with Siemens Gamesa for inspections of onshore and offshore turbines and offshore substations.

Image: Cyberhawk