Smith Bros fires up Scottish link

UK electrical engineering company Smith Brothers has energised the grid connection for two wind farms in Scotland totalling 23.55MW.

The projects are the 14.35MW Tullymurdoch facility and the 9.2MW Welton of Creuchies wind farm, which are located adjacent to one another at a site in Perth and Kinross.

The four-turbine Welton of Creuchies project is a joint venture between the local landowner and Green Cat Renewable Developments.

Smith Brothers was contracted in December 2016 to complete work at the wind farms.

Image: Smith Brothers