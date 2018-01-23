Articles Filter

US joy for Siemens Gamesa

Seven separate orders booked for turbines totalling 318MW 

US joy for Siemens Gamesa image 23/01/2018

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has secured seven separate orders for turbines totalling 318MW with unnamed clients in the US.

The manufacturer said the hardware, which will qualify for 80% of the Production Tax Credit, will be used for new projects and repowering of old wind farms.

All the projects will reach commercial operation before the end of 2021, the company added.

Siemens Gamesa said the orders are for different models and components, but gave no further details about the turbines.

Siemens Gamesa onshore Americas chief executive José Antonio Miranda said: “These orders demonstrate the US market's continued confidence in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy as a trusted technology partner for new installations and repowering initiatives.”

Image: Siemens Gamesa

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.