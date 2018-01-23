US joy for Siemens Gamesa

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has secured seven separate orders for turbines totalling 318MW with unnamed clients in the US.

The manufacturer said the hardware, which will qualify for 80% of the Production Tax Credit, will be used for new projects and repowering of old wind farms.

All the projects will reach commercial operation before the end of 2021, the company added.

Siemens Gamesa said the orders are for different models and components, but gave no further details about the turbines.

Siemens Gamesa onshore Americas chief executive José Antonio Miranda said: “These orders demonstrate the US market's continued confidence in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy as a trusted technology partner for new installations and repowering initiatives.”

Image: Siemens Gamesa