UK outfit makes way in Baltic

UK service provider Offshore Marine Management (OMM) has cleared more than 5000 boulders along the export cable route of an unspecified wind farm in the German Baltic Sea.

The company said it used three specialist vessels to clear the path of boulders, which were up to two metres long.

28 Nov 2017 OMM worked in a range of water depths from five metres up to deep water and removed over 100 boulders a day.

OMM chief operating officer Perry Symons said: “The success of this job is testament to the high calibre of people at OMM and their offshore partners.

“We were able to effectively and efficiently coordinate and manage the vessels, team and boulder extraction.”

