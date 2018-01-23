Articles Filter

UK outfit makes way in Baltic

OMM clears boulders from export cable path of Germany offshore project

UK outfit makes way in Baltic image 23/01/2018

UK service provider Offshore Marine Management (OMM) has cleared more than 5000 boulders along the export cable route of an unspecified wind farm in the German Baltic Sea.

The company said it used three specialist vessels to clear the path of boulders, which were up to two metres long.

Related Stories

OMM worked in a range of water depths from five metres up to deep water and removed over 100 boulders a day.

OMM chief operating officer Perry Symons said: “The success of this job is testament to the high calibre of people at OMM and their offshore partners.

“We were able to effectively and efficiently coordinate and manage the vessels, team and boulder extraction.”

Image: Pixabay

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.