Green light for Irish interconnector

Authorities in Northern Ireland have granted planning permission for the North/South cross-border interconnector.

The 400kV line will connect counties Tyrone and Meath, and will allow for more renewables generation.

Belfast’s infrastructure department said it agreed with planning authorities in Northern Ireland that “there is an urgent and compelling need for the proposed development”.

The southern half of the wire was consented last year and upheld in a later court decision in Dublin.

Image: sxc