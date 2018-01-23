AES, Mitsubishi put store in India

AES India and Mitsubishi Corp have started construction of a 10MW energy storage system in India.

The project, which is being built at Rohini near Delhi, will serve the grid operated by Tata Power Delhi Distribution.

Related Stories Arizona puts store in AES

09 Aug 2017 The Advancion system will be owned by AES and Mitsubishi and supplied by Fluence. Fluence is an energy storage joint venture between AES and Siemens.

The project is expected to be completed later this year and once operational will provide peak load management, system flexibility and reliability, the two developers said.

AES Eurasia strategic business unit president Mark Green said: “The deployment of cutting-edge energy storage technology in India shows the commitment we have to the country.

“Adding Fluence’s Advancion energy storage solution will allow us to continue to contribute to the modernisation and enhancement of the electricity system in India.”

Tata Power Delhi Distribution chief executive Praveer Sinha said: “This project will provide a platform to demonstrate energy storage as a critical distribution asset and help to balance distributed energy resources, including rooftop solar.”

Image: AES