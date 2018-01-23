First monopiles sail to Hornsea 1

GeoSea jack-up Innovation has set sail with the first batch of monopile foundations for installation at Orsted’s 1.2GW Hornsea 1 offshore wind farm off the north east coast of England.

The monopiles were loaded out at Vlissingen in the Netherlands, according to DEME Group – the parent company of GeoSea.

EEW OSB will supply 86 transition pieces, with Bladt Industries fabricating a further 68 and German company Steelwind Nordenham and UK outfit Wilton Engineering providing the final 20.

Hornsea 1 will feature 174 Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines and is scheduled to be completed in 2020.

Image: DEME Group