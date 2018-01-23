First monopiles sail to Hornsea 1
GeoSea jack-up Innovation will install structures at 1.2GW project
GeoSea jack-up Innovation has set sail with the first batch of monopile foundations for installation at Orsted’s 1.2GW Hornsea 1 offshore wind farm off the north east coast of England.
The monopiles were loaded out at Vlissingen in the Netherlands, according to DEME Group – the parent company of GeoSea.
EEW is supplying the 174 monopiles for the project.
EEW OSB will supply 86 transition pieces, with Bladt Industries fabricating a further 68 and German company Steelwind Nordenham and UK outfit Wilton Engineering providing the final 20.
Hornsea 1 will feature 174 Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines and is scheduled to be completed in 2020.
Image: DEME Group