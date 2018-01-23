'Snowbound' wind worker dies

A worker at the 50MW Afton wind farm has died after becoming stranded in bad weather in East Ayrshire, Scotland.

Police Scotland said a 74-year-old man passed away after being rescued on Sunday night despite being helicoptered to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

The south of Scotland was hit by heavy snowfall and cold temperatures over the weekend and was the subject of a number of weather warnings.

A spokeswoman for Afton Wind Farm Ltd confirmed "a fatality in connection with the project", saying: "Our deepest sympathy and thoughts are with the family of the deceased at this time."

She added: “Health and safety is taken very seriously by management and we are cooperating with the Health and Safety Executive and Police in their investigations.

"In addition, we have also commenced our own independent investigation into the incident.”

A Police spokesperson said: “Around 20:50 hours on Sunday 21 January 2018 police officers received a report of two men having become stranded without heat or power at a wind farm near Craigdarroch Farm, New Cumnock.

"Police Scotland Mountain Rescue Team attended and located two men aged 74 and 42.

"A 74-year-old man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by helicopter where he later died.

"A joint investigation between Police Scotland and the Health and Safety Executive is being carried out.

"A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."

The UK Health and Safety Executive said it is aware of the incident "and making initial inquiries alongside police”.

Further details were not immediately available.

Image: reNEWS