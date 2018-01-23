Articles Filter

Duke eagle-eyed in Wyoming

24 IdentiFlight units to be deployed at the Top of the World wind farm 

Duke eagle-eyed in Wyoming image 23/01/2018

Duke Energy Renewables is to install bird protection equipment at its 200MW Top of the World wind farm in Wyoming.

The developer has ordered 24 IdentiFlight systems for the project, which consists of 44 Siemens Gamesa and 66 GE turbines. 

Duke said IdentiFlight blends artificial intelligence with high-precision optical technology to detect eagles and prevent them from colliding with turbine blades.

Duke Energy Renewables environmental director Tim Hayes said: “Since Top of the World began operations, we have tested a variety of techniques and technologies to reduce impacts to eagles. 

“The IdentiFlight system has shown great promise for effectively reducing eagle collisions.”

The Top of the World wind farm has been operational since 2010 and sells power under a 20-year agreement to PacifiCorp.

Image: Duke Energy Renewables

