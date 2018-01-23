Thumbs up for Nigg overhaul

The Highland Council has approved plans to overhaul Global Energy’s Nigg yard in Scotland, the BBC reports.

Global Energy hopes that the new development will help it to secure foundation fabrication work on the future pipeline of UK offshore wind.

Related Stories Nigg eyes fabrication facelift

18 Jan 2018 It aims to put in place a full production line by extending and merging fabrication halls and building a new blasting and painting workshop.

The new development would see an additional 20,000 square metres of work space created under the plans, on top of the existing 32,000 square-metre facility at the site.

New outdoor storage space and ancillary facilities, such as offices, are also part of the company’s plan for the Cromarty Firth site.

Image: Global Energy