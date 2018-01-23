Global Tech 1 hires chopper squad

The operators of the 400MW Global Tech 1 offshore wind farm in the German North Sea have awarded a contract to Heli Service International to provide helicopter transport between the project and the mainland.

Heli Service International will transport passengers, luggage and cargo to and from the wind farm, using a heli deck on the offshore substation.

25 Sep 2017 The contract is effective from 1 May 2018.

Global Tech 1 has been operational since 2015 and features 80 Adwen 5MW turbines.

Shareholders in the project include Stadtwerke München, Entega, Swiss company Axpo and Esportes Offshore.

Image: Global Tech 1