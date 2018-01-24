Turbine best practice goes global

The APQP4Wind project, which aims to promote common standards and best practices for the production of wind turbines, is taking its message global with a series of training courses in several countries across the world.

The project, which was set up by the Danish Wind Industry Association in 2015 with the support of the Danish Industry Foundation, plans to hold courses in China, Denmark, Spain, Turkey and the US, as well as possibly India.

26 Jan 2017 APQP4Wind said almost 1500 of the organisation’s manual, which sets out the common standards and best practice, have been distributed throughout the industry value chain.

Training courses have already been held in China, led by DNV GL and Bureau Veritas, it added.

Danish Wind Industry Association senior project manager Kim Nedergaard Jacobsen said: “We are very happy that the industry has started to study and take ownership of the APQP4wind manual and training concept.

“Our next step is to keep improving the manual by getting inputs from the industry, and to help it spread throughout the value chain in both Denmark and the global industry.”

Image: Free Images/Christian Wagner