WaveSub wets head in Wales

Marine Power Systems prototype testing at Milford Haven

WaveSub wets head in Wales image 24/01/2018

Marine Power Systems (MPS) has deployed its quarter-scale WaveSub device off Milford Haven in Wales marking the start of a new phase of sea-based testing for the device.

The point absorber will undergo non-grid connected testing before being transported to the FabTest site off Falmouth in Cornwall.

The results will enable MPS to move ahead with its long-term plan to build a full-scale, grid connected WaveSub by 2020.

MPS chief executive Gareth Stockman: “Embarking on this new, sea-based phase of testing for the WaveSub is an important step for MPS.

“We are convinced of the huge potential that ocean energy offers the UK and the rest of the world and remain focused on our long term ambition to achieve this through the commercialisation of full-scale, grid connected WaveSub devices.”

Image: WaveSub (Marine Power Systems)

