BayWa bolsters German PV O&M

BayWa has acquired Sybac Solar’s photovoltaic maintenance business Sybac Service in Germany.

The move adds about 300MW of PV projects to BayWa’s servicing portfolio.

Sybac Service will continue to operate independently but a merger into BayWa Operation Services is scheduled for the second quarter in 2018.

Sybac Service has 24 employees at offices in Kehrig near Koblenz and Radebeul near Dresden.

BayWa Operation Services managing director Christoph Reiners said: “The acquisition strengthens our market position in the German PV market.

“Due to the increasing size and rising number of employees in our O&M business sector, we will not only become more competitive in the segment of technical management through the use of economies of scale, but will also be able to improve our regional presence throughout Germany in the future.”

Sybac Solar managing director Stephan Tarlach said: “We are pleased that we can bring our many years of service expertise into BayWa’s competence network.

“In the future, BayWa is to be the preferred service provider of Sybac Solar for the implementation of our downstream O&M business activities.

“It makes sense to combine the activities of two established project developers in order to be prepared for the intensified national and international competition.”

