Scots tidal expands Welsh reach

Scottish tidal developer Nova Innovation has expanded its activity in Wales with the opening of an office in Caernarfon and appointment of Gwynedd-based Kate Smith as environment manager.

Nova also has a presence at the Pembroke Dock-based Marine Energy Hub.

Nova is working with community group YnNi Llyn to deliver a 1MW project at Bardsey Island off the Llyn Peninsula, and has secured a berth in the Morlais tidal energy site off Anglesey.

“We’re extremely pleased to have Kate on board at Nova. She brings a wealth of local knowledge and environmental consenting and regulatory experience, from her previous roles, most recently at Natural Resources Wales,” said Nova chief executive Simon Forrest.

Smith will be involved in research projects to improve the technical and environmental evidence base for tidal devices and arrays, he added.

Image: Kate Smith (Nova Innovation)