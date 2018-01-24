Banks pops cork at Moor House

Banks Renewables has started commercial operations at the 12MW Moor House wind farm in north-east England.

Moor House, which is located near Darlington, comprises six Senvion M100 2MW turbines and cost £17.5m (€20m) to build.

Moor House, which is Banks Renewables’ ninth operational onshore wind farm, will also support a £750,000 local community benefits fund.

The Banks Group community relations manager Lewis Stokes said: “A huge amount of excellent work has been done by our project and contractor teams on the Moor House wind farm, and it’s fantastic to see it all now come to fruition.”

Image: Senvion M100 turbines feature at Moor House (Senvion)