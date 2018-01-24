Articles Filter

Banks pops cork at Moor House

12MW project featuring Senvion turbines comes online in NE England

Banks pops cork at Moor House image 24/01/2018

Banks Renewables has started commercial operations at the 12MW Moor House wind farm in north-east England.

Moor House, which is located near Darlington, comprises six Senvion M100 2MW turbines and cost £17.5m (€20m) to build.

The main contractor on the project was Hall Construction Services.

Moor House, which is Banks Renewables’ ninth operational onshore wind farm, will also support a £750,000 local community benefits fund.

The Banks Group community relations manager Lewis Stokes said: “A huge amount of excellent work has been done by our project and contractor teams on the Moor House wind farm, and it’s fantastic to see it all now come to fruition.”

Image: Senvion M100 turbines feature at Moor House (Senvion)

