Prysmian wins Kincardine wire job

Prysmian Group has secured a contract from Cobra Wind International to provide cables to connect the up to 50MW Kincardine floating offshore wind farm off the Aberdeenshire coast in Scotland to the mainland.

The deal is for the supply of two 17km 33kV export links, inter-array cables and accessories.

The cables will be produced at the company’s plants at Vilanova in Spain and Drammen in Norway.

Prysmian Group offshore wind sales team manager Alessandro Panico said: “The cable contract for the Kincardine floating offshore wind farm is an important technological milestone for Prysmian as our first project for a floating offshore wind farm.”

The Kincardine project is planned to be built in two stages. A single turbine 2MW first phase is scheduled to be installed this year, followed by a six-turbine second phase with hardware of up to 8.4MW each.

The first phase will consist of a Vestas V80 2MW machine with a 106-metre tip height and 80-metre rotor diameter.

Image: Prysmian