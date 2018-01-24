Scots house 6.9MW wind plan

Scottish housing association Fyne Homes is planning to build a 6.9MW wind farm in Argyll and Bute, Scotland.

Triodos Bank will provide £11.4m (€13.0m) and the Scottish Investment Bank £2.82m to fund the three-turbine project.

The wind farm, which will be located at Auchadaduie in Glenbarr, is expected to generate total income of £15.6m (€17.8m) for the housing association.

Fyne Homes chief executive Colin Renfrew said: “The long-term income from the three turbines will ensure the Fyne Group can continue to reinvest in our charitable objectives for social housing, local employment and sustainability, as well as providing investment for local priorities.”

Image: impression of the wind farm in Auchadaduie (Fyne Homes)


















