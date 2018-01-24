EDPR output jumps 13%

EDP Renewables generated 27.6 terrawatt-hours of clean electricity in 2017, up 13% on 2016, boosted mainly by new capacity in North America.

Higher wind resources also helped output increase 20% in North America last year to 15.1TWh, the company said.

A total of 600MW of new capacity was added last year, of which 424MW was in North America, 127MW in Brazil and a net increase of 49MW in Europe.

Total capacity now stands at 11GW spread across 11 countries. North America hosts 5.5GW, followed by Europe with 5.2GW and 300MW in Brazil.

EDPR has a further 828MW of onshore wind under construction, with 480MW of the new build in the US, 211MW in Europe and 137MW in Brazil.

Image: EDPR