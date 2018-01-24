‘Tougher H&S' call for UK wind

The Unite union has called on the UK government and Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to toughen the laws governing the construction and maintenance of wind farms, following the death of a worker at a project in Scotland last weekend.

Unite Scotland’s Stevie Dillion said nothing has been done to “establish proper legal safeguards for the construction and maintenance of wind farms”.

23 Jan 2018 A 74-year-old worker at the 50MW Afton wind farm died after becoming stranded in bad weather in East Ayrshire, Police Scotland said.

The unnamed man passed away after being rescued on Sunday night despite being helicoptered to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

A 42-year-old colleague was also rescued.

Unite said the HSE is also investigating two other deaths at wind farms and are due to make recommendations regarding health and safety issues.

The union added that it is also currently investigating the dangers of wind farm working across Scotland.

Image: Pixabay