Germans make backyard gain

CEE acquires 13.2MW Schmolln wind farm in Brandenburg from Juwi 

24/01/2018

German private equity group CEE has acquired the 13.2MW Schmolln wind farm in Brandenburg from Juwi Energieprojekte. 

The acquisition brings the Hamburg investor’s renewable energy portfolio to 50 wind and solar farms with total capacity of around 630MW.

Schmolln consists of four Vestas V126 turbines with hub heights of 137 metres and rotor diameters of 126 metres.

CEE Operations will be responsible for the commercial management, while Juwi Operations & Maintenance will oversee the technical operations.

CEE Group chief executive Detlef Schreiber said: “By acquiring the Schmölln wind farm, we have again managed to expand our portfolio in an extremely challenging environment.”

