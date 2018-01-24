EU backs Austrian triple

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing €48m for the construction and operation of three wind farms in Austria with a combined capacity of 39MW.

The deal, which was first reported in the subscriber-only newsletter reNEWS in October last year, is for the Kreuzstetten 4, Dürnkrut 2 and Hipples 2 projects.

Some €35m will go to the three wind farms, with a further €13bn for “project financing via Erste Bank Österreich”.

EIB vice-president responsible for operations in Austria Andrew McDowell said: “We are very pleased to be able to promote the development of renewable energies in Austria in close cooperation with our Austrian partners.

“The Kreuzstetten, Dürnkrut and Hipples wind farm projects are a clear sign that Austria takes climate and environmental protection very seriously.”

Image: EIB