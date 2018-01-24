Nova Scotia opens tidal call

The Canadian province of Nova Scotia is seeking applications from tidal developers for permits to build demonstration projects in its waters.

The permits will allow for projects up to 5MW in size, and give companies the ability to sell the electricity they generate.

All operators are required to have applicable permits and approvals, including an environmental assessment approval for tidal projects that could generate 2MW or more.

“As part of our ocean sector, tidal energy has enormous potential to create more opportunities in rural areas, while addressing our climate change goals,” said Nova Scotia energy minister Geoff MacLellan.

“These permits will help us stay at the forefront of this rapidly changing industry by finding ways to address technical challenges while lowering the cost of tidal energy.”

Image: Bay of Fundy (Province of Nova Scotia)

